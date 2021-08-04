The Unite Group (LON:UTG) PT Raised to GBX 1,300 at Berenberg Bank

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,362.43.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

