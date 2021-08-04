THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $109,373.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.