Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

TBPH traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 34,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,060. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

