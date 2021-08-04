TheStreet Upgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to “C-“

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CVEO opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Civeo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

