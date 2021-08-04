Thingschain (TIC) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $43,148.70 and $84.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,777.91 or 1.00047746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011584 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

