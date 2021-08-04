Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.80. 10,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,114. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

