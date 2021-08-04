Thunder Token (TT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.02 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $74.55 million and $20.02 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00441950 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.