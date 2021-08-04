Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PPG Industries by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.93 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.