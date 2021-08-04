Tiaa Fsb Has $17.60 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $530.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.13. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $534.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.