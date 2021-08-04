Tiaa Fsb Invests $14.04 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 18.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $664,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

