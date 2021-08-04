Tiaa Fsb Sells 945 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Crown by 172.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

