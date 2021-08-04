TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

