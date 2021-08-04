Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Titan International stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $95,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

