Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.37 and traded as low as C$2.86. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 36,182 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$126.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

