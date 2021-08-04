Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
NYSE TM traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.14. 4,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,317. The stock has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.78.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
