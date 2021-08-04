Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE TM traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.14. 4,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,317. The stock has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.78.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

