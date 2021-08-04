Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,796 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,155% compared to the typical volume of 124 call options.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,342. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $56.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.