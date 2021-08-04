Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,384 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,298% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

ARCB stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

