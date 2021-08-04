Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,317 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,264% compared to the typical volume of 683 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $17.70.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 127.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $358,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
