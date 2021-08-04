Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,317 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,264% compared to the typical volume of 683 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,130 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,357. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 127.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $358,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

