Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dolphin Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,257 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29,206% compared to the average daily volume of 35 call options.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.