TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Trading 0.1% Higher

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 10,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 11,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

About TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

