Tranche Finance Trading Down 1.4% This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and $490,172.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.