Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 170 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in CDW by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.39. 19,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $185.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

