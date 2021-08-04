Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,057. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $154.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.