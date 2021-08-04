Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 3,458 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,348. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07.

