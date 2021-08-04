Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,150. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

