Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

