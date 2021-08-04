Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.43. 332,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,742. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

