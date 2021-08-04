Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 24,128 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

