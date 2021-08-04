Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

