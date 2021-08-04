Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $267.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.08.

