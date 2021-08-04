Transform Wealth LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $215.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,983. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

