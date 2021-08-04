Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $525,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

