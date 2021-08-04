Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.