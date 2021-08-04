Transform Wealth LLC Sells 789 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

