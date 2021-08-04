Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

