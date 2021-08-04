Translate Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,416% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

