TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TMDX opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

