Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TRATF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38. Traton has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

