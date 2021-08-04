Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TVTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $867.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

