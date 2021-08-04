Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

