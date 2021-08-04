Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 87,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

