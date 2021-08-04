Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,879. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.