Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

