Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,193,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.98. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $122.67.

