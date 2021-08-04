Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

TMCI opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $37.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.