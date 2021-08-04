Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $404.16. 498,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $406.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

