Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. 11,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

