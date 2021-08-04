Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,205,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

