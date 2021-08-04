Truefg LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Truefg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Health & Science University lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after purchasing an additional 629,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.08. 7,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $82.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.