Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

